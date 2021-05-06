Suspected criminal offenses The motorist fled the police from Vantaa to Espoo, the driver ran away

The driver was stopped in Espoo near the intersection of Kilonväylä and Turunväylä.

Motorist fled the police from Vantaa to Espoo on Thursday night. The driver was stopped after a short chase in Espoo near the intersection of Kilonväylä and Turunväylä.

The driver left to run to the police after stopping.

Eastern Uusimaa and Western Uusimaa police departments report on the chase situation On Twitter.

Police caught the driver at half past nine in the evening. Police suspect the driver of a serious threat to road safety and a drug use offense.