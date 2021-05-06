Thursday, May 6, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses The motorist fled the police from Vantaa to Espoo, the driver ran away

by admin
May 6, 2021
in World
0

The driver was stopped in Espoo near the intersection of Kilonväylä and Turunväylä.

Motorist fled the police from Vantaa to Espoo on Thursday night. The driver was stopped after a short chase in Espoo near the intersection of Kilonväylä and Turunväylä.

The driver left to run to the police after stopping.

Eastern Uusimaa and Western Uusimaa police departments report on the chase situation On Twitter.

Police caught the driver at half past nine in the evening. Police suspect the driver of a serious threat to road safety and a drug use offense.

.
#Suspected #criminal #offenses #motorist #fled #police #Vantaa #Espoo #driver #ran

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.