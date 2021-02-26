No Result
Suspected criminal offenses The man was stabbed in Ikea’s parking lot in Vantaa on Thursday night

Bhavi Mandalia
February 26, 2021
The suspected stabber reported to police himself later in the evening.

Man was stabbed in Ikea’s parking lot in Vantaa on Thursday night, Itä-Uusimaa police say in a press release.

Police received an alert about the incident at about 8:10 p.m. The man stabbed in the upper body was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The incident posed no danger to bystanders.

Police says the suspect reported himself to police later that evening. He was transported to the Eastern Uusimaa Police Police Prison on suspicion of a crime.

The case is being investigated under the criminal title of murder. The case may be further reported as the investigation progresses.

