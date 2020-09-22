Suspected criminal offenses The man was arrested for probable reasons on suspicion of an attempted murder in Lahti over the weekend

A man born in 1997 who had been arrested on suspicion and a man born in 1992 who had been stabbed had already known each other.

Male suspected of being stabbed in Lahti over the weekend, police inform. The suspect in the work is a Lahti man born in 1997, who was arrested from his apartment in Lahti Ahtiala. At the same time, the suspected instrument was also seized.

The suspect in the crime was arrested on Tuesday in Päijät-Häme District Court on suspicion of attempted murder for probable reasons.

Police received a report of a stabbing in the Ahtiala district shortly before five o’clock in the morning between Saturday and Sunday. A police patrol had found a man lying on the ground at the scene. He was diagnosed with a stab injury in the middle body. The man is still in hospital, police say.

The deadline for prosecution is December 18.