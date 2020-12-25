Suspected criminal offenses The man threw stones at the windows of the houses and verbally threatened the police with the use of a gun in Helsinki

Police did not find the gun in the possession of the threatener.

On Christmas Day shortly before six o’clock in the evening, the police received a report of a man throwing stones at the windows of residential buildings in Helsinki’s Sompasaari Priki Johanna alley.

When police arrived at the scene, the man verbally threatened the police with the use of a gun and more patrols were sent to the scene. The man was apprehended at half past seven from the stairwell of the apartment building.

Police did not find the man in possession of the gun.

Catching had to use a police dog, according to police, and the threatener suffered minor injuries. The man is taken to a hospital for examination.

The man, who was born in 1995, is currently suspected of violent opposition to the official as well as damage.