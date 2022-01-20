Thursday, January 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses The man attacked the mother-in-law after a supervised family reunion – Helsinki employees avoided charges

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man attacked the children’s mother after a supervised family reunion in The Hague in 2019. Police suspected city workers of official crimes over the incident.

Special Prosecutor Tapio Mäkinen has decided not to prosecute employees of the City of Helsinki for official crimes. The case relates to a supervised family reunion in northern The Hague in 2019, after which the father of the family is suspected of attacking and stabbing the mother of the children.

Read more: The man is suspected of stabbing his ex-wife and his friend at a family reunion in The Hague – Police investigation has been stalled for two years, the man fled to Iraq

The non-prosecution decisions made by the prosecutor concern the City of Helsinki’s head of family law matters and the child’s guardian.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, there are no probable reasons to support the above-mentioned officials committing a crime,” Mäkinen writes in his press release.

See also  Some schools look like a glorified travel agency. Just teach the old-fashioned way

.
#Suspected #criminal #offenses #man #attacked #motherinlaw #supervised #family #reunion #Helsinki #employees #avoided #charges

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Punishment Story of the Week: Speed ​​Can Save Your Life - Motokicx

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.