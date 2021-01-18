Suspected criminal offenses The Lahti serial rapist is suspected of having had three victims: a man found them offering rides after bar nights

A 63-year-old man is suspected of raping the bay. Police received more contacts from women during the pre-trial investigation, but not everyone wanted a criminal investigation into the matter.

Serial rapes The pre-trial investigation in Lahti has been completed and the case will be transferred to the prosecutor in the near future. A man over the age of 60 is suspected of raping three women.

In 2017–2020, the man is suspected of offering a ride to the intoxicated women returning from the restaurant in the center of Lahti and raping them. The women had imagined they had taken a dark or even real taxi ride.

All victims are adult women. Police received more contacts from women during the pre-trial investigation, but not everyone wanted a criminal investigation into the matter.

“It seems like this has been going on for years, but not everyone wants an official grind,” says the case’s director of investigation, criminal commissioner Lila Havusela From the Häme police.

On suspicion he has no criminal background at all, but he is a man of ordinary and trustworthy appearance, Havusela says.

The man has admitted sex during interrogations. In more detail, Havusela does not want to tell how the man has dealt with suspected crimes.

Man was imprisoned in early November, but since then he has been subject to an enhanced travel ban. So he has a collar on his leg that allows his movements to be controlled.

According to Havusela, the enhanced travel ban has worked well. It is also intended to prevent possible new crimes.