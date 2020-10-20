Upgrade
Suspected criminal offenses The intruders who acted as builders stole jewelry and a wallet from the elderly in Helsinki’s Oulunkylä

October 20, 2020
Similar cases have come to the attention of the police during the autumn in Helsinki and in different parts of Finland.

Police suspects that the scammers who pretended to be construction workers have broken into the apartment and stolen property from there in Oulunkylä, Helsinki, on Monday.

According to police, people who acted as construction workers broke into the apartment of a man and woman born in the 1930s, from which jewelry and a wallet were stolen.

The suspected aggravated theft took place on Monday afternoon.

Victims according to there were two men. The intruders told a plausible story about why they had to get into the apartment. However, in the apartment, they started rummaging places and taking the property with them, Helsinki police say in a press release.

One of the residents of the house called the bank and closed the bank cards in the wallet.

According to the police, similar cases have repeatedly appeared during the autumn in Helsinki and also in the area of ​​other police departments.

