Suspected criminal offenses The guard is suspected of stealing the prisoners’ money for about 18,600 euros

Forty guards have been charged with suspected fraud in Kylmäkoski Prison. The man is charged with aggravated theft.

3.5. 13:00

Kylmäkoski a suspicion of fraud has been revealed in prison. A forty security guard is suspected of stealing prison money for about 18,600 euros.

Prison money is money that prisoners bring with them when they report to prison or that their relatives deliver to prison for their use.

A criminal suspicion was revealed during an inspection last fall. It was decided to carry out the inspection when the possibility of a crime in the handling of prison money was identified.

Prisoners today are not allowed to hold any cash or other means of payment in closed institutions, but use Mastercard-based prepaid payment cards.

The card is loaded with the cash the prisoner brings with him, and all his benefits are also paid for. Prisoners’ relatives can also deliver money to download to the prisoner’s card.

With the payment card, the prisoner can buy from the prison canteen, and he gets the card with him on his holidays. Outside the prison, the card works like any other payment card, ie the prisoner can use it to pay for his purchases and withdraw money from his account.

When the possibility of abuse was noticed, and the cash registers and card systems of the prisons were inspected. In Kylmäkoski prison, systematic abuse was noticed. It had started in early September.

The scam was made possible by a break in the chain in which prisoners ’money was marked on payment cards and transferred to the prison treasury.

It is suspected that one guard received around € 18,600 in criminal proceeds by the time of the inspection. The guard has confessed to stealing the funds. A criminal report was made on the matter.

Prosecutor has charged the man with aggravated theft. The case will be heard in the Pirkanmaa District Court in due course.

The guard was arrested during the trial in November.

According to the Western Finland Criminal Sanctions Area, a similar abuse is no longer possible because the procedures have now been renewed.