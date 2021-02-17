Suspected criminal offenses The far-right group of security workers is suspected of crimes: “Communication within the group has even been inciting civil war or revolution”

However, the most serious title has now dropped out of the list of suspected crimes.

In the security sector the related far-right group is suspected of, among other things, firearms and official crimes, police say in a statement. However, the most serious title of preparation for a felony against a serious life or health has now dropped out of the list of suspected crimes.

The investigation has included suspected connections between the police and a person working in the police. In the past, it has become clear that the Chief of Staff of the Helsinki Police, among others, was suspected of preparing for a serious crime.

“There was insufficient evidence that the members of the group had in fact prepared for a homicide or aggravated assault. The characteristics of a crime require an individualized and concrete plan for committing the crime, and it must be tied to at least some time and place, ”says the regional prosecutor in the press release. Heikki Stenius.

The suspects themselves have challenged the plan. According to them, these have been inappropriate speeches, the press release says.

“Mere bad thoughts, such as discussing the commission of a crime, are not punishable. The mere general readiness to commit a homicide or to commit aggravated assault is not a punishable act, ”the Criminal Commissioner Sanna Springare the Central Criminal Police states in a press release.

MTV in December, it published news that even the interior minister and the public prosecutor could have been the target of a serious criminal plan. This information was disputed by the authorities during the same evening.

Suspected firearms and official crimes, among others, are now under investigation. For these, the pre-trial investigation is still ongoing and not all persons have been consulted.

According to the police and the prosecutor, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the group follows certain operating principles and hierarchy. The group has discussed, in particular, people with a foreign background, who have been considered by members to be a threat to independent Finland.

“Communication within the group has been racist and questioning social peace, even inciting civil war or revolution. However, no individual was named as a target of a possible crime in the group, ”the press release states.

The communication between the group has been mutual and has not been disseminated to the general public, Springare says.

Previously police have said it has been a case of criminal suspicions involving a far-right group of people investigating plans against other groups perceived as opponents.

HS told police in September, who had received a gate ban to the Helsinki Police Department. Another man’s speeches about asylum seekers had previously attracted attention. After the gate ban, the duo were arrested.

According to HS, the investigation has now involved, among other things, the connection of a gate-banned constable to the far-right gang.

