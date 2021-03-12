Suspected criminal offenses The district court arrested a man suspected of a fire in a detached house in Kuopio for attempting to murder

Police suspect the man knew there were people in the house and deliberately set the house on fire.

Northern Savonia the district court has imprisoned a man born in the 1970s on probable grounds on suspicion of attempted murder in a February detached house fire in Nilsiä, Kuopio. The Eastern Finland Police Department reports this in the bulletin.

A detached house burned in Nilsiä, Kuopio, on 8 February. Two people were rescued from the burning house whose injuries required hospitalization.

Police later reached the suspect the same night from Siilinjärvi when the emergency center received a call from a badly injured man in the center of Siilinjärvi. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Police suspects that the man knew there were people in the house and, knowing this, set the house on fire. The suspect and the parties involved already knew each other on some level, but the motive for the act is still unclear, according to police.

The police previous bulletin according to the suspect did not actually live in the house.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday and presented him on Thursday for arrest on probable grounds on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have been able to hear the suspect once. The police will not disclose the content of the interrogation to the public to secure the investigation.