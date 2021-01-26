Suspected criminal offenses The Court of Appeal rejected Niko Ranta-aho’s complaint about his imprisonment

Ranta-aho has not yet been imported from Spain to Finland.

26.1. 16:03

Turku the court of appeal dismissed the suspect in aggravated drug offenses on Tuesday Niko Ranta-ahon a complaint against a recent detention decision.

On January 12, the Pirkanmaa District Court ordered Ranta-aho to be imprisoned on suspicion of two serious drug offenses and serious tax fraud.

The next day, police confirmed that Ranta-aho had been arrested in Spain. He has not yet been brought to Finland.

Ranta-aho appealed against the detention decision to the Court of Appeal. The court now rejected Ranta-aho’s complaint but kept it secret for investigative reasons, except for the resolution of the case file.

Ranta-aho is also the main accused in the extensive Katiska drug tortoise, which is being processed in the Helsinki District Court.

He was set free to await the end of the Katiska trial and his verdict on a lengthy court hearing last June.

New serious drug offenses are suspected to have occurred in the fall and winter of 2020 and serious tax fraud in 2016–2020.