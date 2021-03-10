Suspected criminal offenses The constable was shot in the army during an exercise at the Kajaani police station, charged with charges against two police officers

The incident happened in February last year during a force exercise.

Two police have been charged with an exercise at the Kajaani police station last year in which a constable was injured. Prosecutor Tuomo Laaninen told STT on Wednesday that charges arose for breach of duty, danger and aggravated disability.

It was a force exercise held at a police station in February last year, firing at a constable who was the target. The preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm used in the exercise had not been modified as required by the exercise and the cartridges intended for it had not been used in the exercise.

One of the defendants used a firearm in a training situation and the other acted as a training instructor in charge.