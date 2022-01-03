Suspected criminal offenses The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide in Helsinki

The victim died in a private apartment in Helsinki in October. Police remain silent about the details of the crime.

Helsinki police suspect 29-year-old man of a felony in October. The act took place in a private apartment.

The man suspected of the act was arrested last week and the Helsinki District Court arrested the man for the most probable reasons on suspicion of murder.

The police do not intend to provide more detailed information about the case at this stage, citing investigative reasons. The suspicion of a crime has not been reported before, as the events related to the victim’s death and the cause of death have been investigated, the press release states.