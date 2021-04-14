Suspected criminal offenses Teenage knife robbery has become a phenomenon in Helsinki – According to police, crimes involve the glorification of expensive clothing styles

This year, Helsinki police have registered 16 criminal reports of robberies or attempted robberies of suspected minors.

Helsinki There have been several robberies in the area during the early part of the year, in which minors are suspected.

Last on Sunday in Lauttasaari The 16-year-old boy is suspected of robbing three other young people of headphones, among other things.

Just a few weeks earlier in Helsinki There was a robbery in Kannelmäki, of which police suspect three minor boys.

Several similar robberies have been reported to police around the metropolitan area.

“Yes, I recognize this phenomenon. In general, this type of robbery is carried out in a group and involves the confiscation of a small amount of property from boys of approximately the same age or slightly younger, ”says the head of the Helsinki youth group, the crime commissioner. Marko Forss.

Under-age there are several similarities in the robberies committed.

A knife or a fist iron is commonly used as a tool. Knives in particular are very easy to buy or seize from regular stores.

According to Forss, the perpetrators are not usually first-timers or are guilty of a single act, but most have a background in police and child protection.

“Robberies are a search for excitement in life or else you get twenty money for a trek,” Forss continues.

Statistically, robberies by juvenile suspects do not show a large increase in criminal reports received by police compared to last year.

According to Forssi, at this time of year, the Helsinki police had received 11 criminal reports of suspected robbery of minors and attempted robbery. This year, 16 notifications have been registered.

Robbers in addition to cash and property, you can also leave clothes. The perpetrators may ask their victim, for example, the size of their shoe, and embark on an escape journey with their shoes in hand.

In addition to shoes, designer clothing such as jackets, belts and bags are desirable.

Because of designer clothing, there has been a desire to link the crime phenomenon to the so-called roadman culture. It refers to a style of dress that admires “street life”.

Iltalehti was interviewed on Wednesday The mother of the victim of a suspected robbery in Lauttasaari over the weekend, according to which the perpetrators were dressed in roadman style.

However, Marko Forss would not go on to associate perpetrators or crimes with any single group or fashion trend.

“It’s clear that (among young people) there is a dress culture and it contributes to the motives. There have been several cases of throwing one’s own coat on top of the victim and stealing the coat from the victim on top. But can it be shown from the street that that young man is a robber, then I would not suddenly leave to do so, ”Forss says.