Suspected criminal offenses Tampere High School was beaten, which many filmed on video – several young people on suspicion

Videos of the assault have been filmed on social media.

Police investigates the suspected assault that took place in Tampere at the Koivistontie schoolhouse in Hatanpää High School on Thursday morning.

The victim of the assault was a high school-age girl attending Hatanpää school. He had to see a doctor after what happened, but fortunately the physical injuries were not serious.

“It involved high school girls from another school as well. One is suspected of actual assault and others of incitement and aiding and abetting, ”says the director of the case, the criminal commissioner.Antti UusipaikkaAbout the police in Inner Finland.

Tekoa investigated as beatings and the dissemination of invasive information. There are several children or young people suspected of the crime, one of whom has acted as the actual abuser.

There has been some kind of controversy behind the act.

“No rational reason has emerged. There has apparently been some barking there, perhaps not orally, but in writing. ”

Police has questioned or is currently questioning those present or other participants in the event. In addition to the actual act, aiding or abetting a crime may also be punished under the Penal Code.

The crime has been followed by several young people, many of whom have described the act without trying to intervene, let alone protect the victim. According to police, the suspected crime is of wider concern because of the activities of the youth who followed the incident.

“The thoughtlessness and stupidity of young people is astonishing. Can’t it be compared to empathizing with another’s position to think about how it feels, ”Uusipaikka wonders.

For an assault offense has filmed videos that have been distributed on social media. By distributing and sharing the video, you may be guilty of disseminating information that violates your privacy.

Police are asking young people not to redistribute the videos they hold, but to remove them. The police do not need to be notified of a video that may have been shared on their own phone, as the police are also investigating the distribution of the video in an ongoing pre-trial investigation.

According to police, filming a beating and distributing a video often hurts people as much as the violent crime itself. “The case will certainly end in the prosecution,” says Uusipaikka.

The scale of punishment for the assault offense varies from fines to a maximum of two years in prison.