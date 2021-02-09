Suspected criminal offenses Suspicions of alcohol crime revolving around a Finnish wine entrepreneur are expanding: The entrepreneur’s daughter says she is a suspect herself

Finnish wine entrepreneur Juha Berglundin suspicions of alcohol crime revolving around them are expanding further. Daughter of Berglund, CEO of Carsin Winery Nea Berglund He said in a press release on Monday that the authorities had decided to extend the pre – trial investigation to him as well.

Finnish winegrower and wine entrepreneur Juha Berglund is suspected of a serious alcoholic crime related to the sale of a French winery owned by this family to Finland. HS told reporters on Saturday.

In addition, Nea Berglund says the authorities have lifted her father’s ban on disclosure, which has prevented her from commenting on suspicions in the past.