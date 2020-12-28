No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses Suspects of the Vaasa Christmas Day homicide were arrested

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 28, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Police said the homicide took place in an apartment in Gerby the night before Christmas Day. The victim was a middle-aged man.

Vaasan Two people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of a homicide in Gerby on Christmas Day. The Ostrobothnian District Court arrested the man and woman for probable causes on suspicion of murder. The prisoners are in their forties.

Ilkka-Pohjalainen according to the third suspect was arrested as early as the weekend.

The police according to the homicide took place in an apartment in Gerby the night before Christmas Day. The victim was a middle-aged man. According to Ilkka-Pohjalainen, all three prisoners were in the apartment on the night of the incident.

For investigative reasons and to secure an investigation, the police will not provide more detailed information about the case at this stage.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Armando Manzanero, the icon of Latin American romantic ballad, dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.