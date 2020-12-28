Suspected criminal offenses Suspects of the Vaasa Christmas Day homicide were arrested

Police said the homicide took place in an apartment in Gerby the night before Christmas Day. The victim was a middle-aged man.

Vaasan Two people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of a homicide in Gerby on Christmas Day. The Ostrobothnian District Court arrested the man and woman for probable causes on suspicion of murder. The prisoners are in their forties.

Ilkka-Pohjalainen according to the third suspect was arrested as early as the weekend.

The police according to the homicide took place in an apartment in Gerby the night before Christmas Day. The victim was a middle-aged man. According to Ilkka-Pohjalainen, all three prisoners were in the apartment on the night of the incident.

For investigative reasons and to secure an investigation, the police will not provide more detailed information about the case at this stage.