Suspected criminal offenses Suspected firearms crime in Suonenjoki: three arrested, police ask for more information from passers-by

Police said on Sunday that a preliminary investigation had been launched but did not provide details of the victim or victims of the suspected crime.

Police to investigate a suspected violent crime involving a firearm in Suonenjoki, Northern Savonia. The suspected crime was committed in the Herralantie area on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m.

Police in Eastern Finland have arrested three suspects in connection with the case.

Police did not provide information on the victim or victims of the violence on Sunday.

According to police, bystanders were moving around the scene, asking the authorities for more information. They are asked to contact the emergency number 112 or the Eastern Finland Police Exchange 0295 450 311 during office hours.

Police announced on Sunday that a preliminary investigation has been launched and more information about the case will be announced early next week.