Suspected criminal offenses Supo’s detective is charged with breach of duty, the man is suspected of making decisions concerning Fennovoima obstructed

Ylietsivä participated in the corporate security inspection of Fennovoima, although it sold services to Fennovoima through its company.

Security police the detective is charged with a misdemeanor. The investigator is suspected of obstructing official activities against Fennovoima and of possessing an unauthorized firearm.

The investigator is charged with a breach of duty and a firearms offense. The suspected criminal offenses are scheduled for 2015–2019.

The investigator has denied having committed any crimes. He has been under arrest during the pre-trial investigation.

In its decision to detain, the protection police considered that, on the basis of the investigation received, the suspicion of a crime was justified and concrete and was closely linked to the actions of the detective.

Preliminary investigation According to the investigator, Fennovoima participated in the corporate security inspection.

Fennovoima is building a nuclear power plant in Pyhäjoki, Northern Ostrobothnia, designed and built by the Russian company Rosatom.

The incriminating barrier is suspected to have arisen from the fact that he has at the same time been involved in a security company that has sold services to Fennovoima.

The security police have said the detective had not applied for a side license.

The man was also suspected of a more serious misdemeanor, abuse of office. However, he will not be prosecuted for this because there is no evidence that he sought to benefit himself, says the public prosecutor. Mikko Männikkö.

There is also no evidence that the secrets of the security police have been taken over by the security company.

According to Männikkö, the parties have a similar view of the course of events, so the dispute concerns the legal assessment of the matter. The question, then, is whether the ownership of the company has made the man incapable.

Pretrial investigation also concerned whether the detective used security police information systems for the wrong purpose. The man will not be prosecuted for this.

According to the prosecutor, the man had searched the security police systems, the connection to which could not be established. The prosecutor therefore considered it probable that the man searched for information in violation of the regulations.

However, the information does not appear to have been central to the work of the security police. Moreover, any punishment would not affect the total punishment that the man may have for the charges now brought.

The firearms offense concerns an old, dysfunctional weapon found in the possession of a searcher and not licensed. The man also had unauthorized cartridges, but the prosecutor did not prosecute them, as the prosecution would not affect any overall punishment.

Hint Fennovoima, which was building a new nuclear power plant, once came to Finland on suspicion of an official crime investigation by the Security Police. In 2018, the Security Police asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate whether the case should be the subject of a preliminary investigation.

Another person was suspected of aiding in the abuse of office. He worked at Fennovoima and was also the co-founder of the security company. He was suspected of concealing from his employer his knowledge over-looking for a dual role.

The man is not prosecuted, partly for lack of evidence and partly for lack of action.

Correction 30.4. 10 a.m .: The incriminating charge of a firearms offense only applies to the weapon. No decision was taken not to prosecute the cartridges.