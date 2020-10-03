Suspected criminal offenses Six new charges against Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to prison for sexual offenses

The charges relate to allegations that Weinstein raped two women. The Hollywood producer has already been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual offenses.

Sexual offenses a Hollywood producer sentenced to prison Harvey Weinstein has received six new charges. The charges, filed in Los Angeles on Friday, concern allegations that Weinstein raped two women.

The first of the incidents occurred between September 2004 and September 2005, the Los Angeles County Attorney said Jackie Laceyn office.

According to Lacey’s office, Weinstein, now 68, is also accused of raping another woman at two separate times between November 2009 and November 2010.

The Prosecutor’s Office bulletin did not provide more detailed details of the cases and did not name any interested parties.

In total, Weinstein has been charged with rape or sexual exploitation of five women.

Weinstein has already served 23 years in prison for sexual offenses. He was convicted in February in New York.

Early in the year the court decision made was a milestone for the global #metoo movement that emerged to oppose gendered abuse of power.

With the movement, numerous cases have emerged in the world where, among other things, well-known public figures have used their position as an aid to sexual exploitation.

Nearly 90 women shared their experiences of Weinstein’s questionable actions over a period of about 40 years. Oscar In love with Shakespeare The producer who won the film was accused by Hollywood stars, among others Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Weinstein has denied guilty of the acts he has been accused of, both in New York and California. According to him, all sexual intercourse has been based on consensus.

Lacey in the press release praised the people who have previously shared their experiences of Weinstein’s activities in public.

The prosecutor’s office is trying to get Weinstein temporarily in custody of New York so he can be brought to justice in California. The temporary transfer is due to be heard in court in December.