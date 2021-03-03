Suspected criminal offenses Rapper Mikael Gabriel again charged with drug offense and drunk driving

The artist has less than three years ago a conviction for driving under the influence of cannabis.

Plasterer Mikael Gabrielia again charged with drug use crime and drunk driving. The suspected crimes took place last June in Helsinki.

The matter will be heard this afternoon in the Helsinki District Court. The artist has been challenged to come to the scene for reading. However, according to the district court, the case can also be resolved without his presence.

Evening News reported in the fall about Mikael Gabriel’s Instagram update in which he reported the incident. According to the writing, he had been stopped during a “routine check” by the police, as a result of which he was taken for a blood test. A blood test found “a small amount of cannabis use residue” according to the writing.

“I sign with zero tolerance at the wheel, and I’m not going to drive if my driving ability has deteriorated for some reason. If the me in this matter are judged by the position responsibilities, as I have always done, “IS quoted by the update says.

Mikael Gabriel, real name Mikael Sohlman was convicted of the same criminal offenses in 2018. He was found in possession of 21 grams of marijuana when he was stopped by traffic police in November 2017. The penalty was a 30-day fine of € 1,860. The verdict is final.