Suspected criminal offenses Prosecutor: The dispute between the Cannonball and Hell Angels supporters club escalated into an armed confrontation in Joensuu

The clubhouse of The Chosen Ones currently houses the Department of Hell’s Angels.

Cannonball and The Chosen Ones, a supporters ‘club of hell’ s angels, escalated into shootings in Joensuu last August, the prosecutor writes in the subpoena. The case was heard on Monday in the North Karelia District Court.

Members of Cannonball and The Chosen Ones are charged in various formations with, among other things, attempted murder, causing danger and damages.

According to the prosecutor, the members of Cannonball, who are officers of the Joensuu and Seinäjoki departments, fired their first pistols at the club space of The Chosen Ones gang at the beginning of August.

Yet later that month, the clubhouse was set on fire by a Cannonball quartet, two of whom were already involved last time, the prosecutor writes. Among other things, the director of Cannonball’s Joensuu department is accused of this act.

The latter time, the shots were aimed at the windows, and the act, according to the prosecutor, met the hallmarks of the assassination attempt.

The car driver who worked on both trips had the same candidate member, the prosecutor writes. The candidate member is charged with aiding and abetting.

The crimes were committed in the names of the Cannonball gang, according to the prosecutor.

Also two men belonging to The Chosen Ones and two men belonging to Moraine mc in Tampere were charged with four attempted murders.

This was because, according to the prosecutor, they responded to the firing from a window on the second floor of The Chosen Ones clubhouse during the latter shooting. One of the Cannonball members was wounded in the thigh.

Today, the former premises of The Chosen Ones gang houses the newest department of Hell’s Angels in Finland.

“The TCO clubhouse has been given HAMC colors on November 1, 2020,” the prosecutor writes.

In addition to previous criminal titles, the events also brought charges of firearms offenses on both sides. In addition, one Cannonball member is charged with a drug offense.

Finland the key gangs lived a peaceful life for years, if the situation is viewed from the clashes between the gangs. However, the situation around the angels of hell has been somewhat inflamed recently.

In Lappeenranta, the situation has been exacerbated by the fact that Outlaws, the long-standing enemy of the angels of Hell, is currently influencing the city.

Outlaws are known for their ADIOS motto. It comes from the words Angels Die in Outlaw States, meaning “angels die in Outlaw States”.

There has been a pending criminal case over whether the hell angels tried to attack the Outlaws gang party in South Karelia. In that case, it is suspected that a large group accidentally targeted serious violence at a bystander.

According to the prosecutor, the gap in Joensuu was tightened from an “apparent dispute between the prospect members of the groups”, ie the probationer members, to an armed confrontation.

The Chosen Ones has been active in Joensuu since 2013. The Cannonball gang, for its part, has had a department in town since 2008.