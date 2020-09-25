Suspected criminal offenses Prosecutor Demands Doctor’s Conditional Imprisonment for Multiple Sexual Offenses – Touched Patients and Committed Investigations in a Sexual Mind

The doctor is charged with a total of five sexual abuses. Some patients have had to seek professional help due to the doctor’s actions, according to Valvira’s documents.

Prosecutor demands a conditional imprisonment of at least one and a half years and additional fines for several sexual offenses for a doctor who has worked in Uusimaa in different places. The doctor is charged with five sexual abuses against women who were his patients.

The doctor has worked in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), Mehiläinen and Central Uusimaa.

HS reported the charges for the first time in April.

The doctor has had a career in the field of internal, lung and heart diseases, among others. At Mehiläinen, he has also worked as the doctor in charge of his office. Crimes are suspected to have occurred between 2010 and 2016.

Based on the register information, the accused can still practice his profession. In April, he still worked for the Central Uusimaa Sote-Municipal Association as a health center doctor.

The doctor has denied having committed the suspected crimes.

Criminal charges has been heard in September in the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa. Documents made public as a result of the trial reveal more information about suspected crimes.

There are many similarities in the descriptions of the charges. The doctor is suspected of having touched patients during gynecological examinations and at the same time made unprofessional comments to them.

According to the charges, for example, the doctor has touched the patient who came to his office several times from inside the panties. He has since asked the patient to turn on his stomach and began to shake his buttocks and thighs with his hands.

The second indictment states that the patient had come to the doctor’s health center office because of anxiety. However, the accused had wished to undergo an internal gynecological examination. According to the prosecutor, the investigation has taken longer than normal and has been associated with sexual characteristics.

Valvira’s decision in 2018 shows that for two patients, the doctor has spent three times as much time examining the patients instead of the normal 20 minutes.

The decision also shows that the patient who visited the doctor’s office has needed aftercare. At least one patient has suffered from severe post-traumatic symptoms for which he or she has required medication.

However, Valvira has not restricted the man’s right to work as a doctor.

Medical Over the years, several complaints have been made about the activities, which have been handled by, among others, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland in 2014–2016. The doctor has received comments about his actions. In its decision, Valvira did not see the need for additional measures.

Group Manager of Valvira’s Healthcare Supervision Department Kirsti Liukkonen according to each complaint or, for example, a criminal conviction, a separate assessment is made as to whether the person is a potential risk to patient safety.

The courts are obliged to notify Valvira of all judgments received by a healthcare professional in the course of their professional activities. The final judgment will also be entered in the central register.

The law very rarely takes a position on the right of people in the healthcare sector to continue in their profession. Liukkonen mentions that sometimes the prosecutor has demanded the appointment of an authority, but these demands are rare.

“Then it is our business to address it,” says Liukkonen.

Mere a court ruling in a criminal case does not directly lead to the abolition of professional rights. Valvira assesses for each healthcare professional individually whether there is a need for action.

If the SCC considers that there is a risk to patient safety, it may, for example, restrict or remove the right to practice.

Valvira also has the option of temporarily banning the practice of the profession if, on the basis of the investigation, the matter needs to be addressed quickly.

“This is such a strong interference with the fundamental right to work that we need to have good grounds for it [oikeuden rajoittamiseen tai poistamiseen]”, Liukkonen says.

In 2019, the Supervisory Board of Sote Professionals dealt with a total of 227 cases, of which 71 concerned doctors.