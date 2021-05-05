Suspected criminal offenses Prisoner suspected of 14-year-old stabbing in Jätkäsaari

Police have previously said they suspect the man of two attempted killings. The man is also suspected of attempting to kill a 19-year-old woman.

Helsinki police have made progress in investigating the stabbing in Jätkäsaari on Sunday.

Earlier, police have said they suspect the 18-year-old man of two attempted killings.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the same suspect had also tried to harm a third person present. The third victim is a 19-year-old woman. He was not injured in the situation.

Tapon a man suspected of attempts was arrested on Wednesday for probable reasons as a suspect in the crimes.

Police continue to ask for observations from those who moved in the area on Sunday. Potential eyewitnesses are still asked to contact the police. The information can be sent to [email protected] or on Whatsapp 046 922 465.