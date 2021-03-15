Suspected criminal offenses President of the National Rifle Association receives indictment for incitement against a group of people – Ministry of the Interior has asked for views on legal reforms

The trial will take place next fall.

National chairman of the Rifle Association NRA Poem by K. Kurkoa has been charged with incitement against a group of people. The Ministry of the Interior has previously asked the association for statements in connection with legal reforms.

The content of the chairman’s indictment is not yet public, but according to HS, he is suspected of committing an incitement offense in an article published in the association’s internal column.

The indictment is due to be heard in the Helsinki District Court on September 9. HS did not reach Kurko on Monday to comment on the criminal suspicion.

National the rifle association NRA has attracted attention with articles previously published on its website that deal with more than just arms issues.

HS said in June 2015 that the association has warned on its website about Zionist supremacy, Holocaust lies and racial mixing, among other things.

Read more: Petri Korhonen’s commentary: The National Rifle Association falls deeper into darkness – not in America but in Finland.

Today, the association’s website is intended only for its members, and outsiders cannot read it without a password. With the help of the online Waybackmachine service, old writings of President Kurko can still be seen.

For example, in a text written last May, Kurko described the Holocaust, or the genocide of the Jews, as a myth:

“Patrick Buchanan has been a major conservative influencer in the U.S. and has been able to question the myth of the ‘Holocaust’ in a very hostile environment, ”he writes.

Patrick Buchanan is an American long-line conservative and populist who, among other things, has dreamed of in their writings mostly from white America.

The image drawn from the texts of the throat could be described as at least some kind of radical right-wing conservatism. Social democracy and EU policies have been outlined in his texts as heirs to fascism, and the exchange of the markka for the euro has been compared to state fraud.

Kurko, for his part, writes about the current notion of Nazi Germany during World War II as a product of the Hollywood industry.

“There is no information among gun enthusiasts about the‘ Nazi rifle ’behind which the skulls of young children were crushed, as told in Hollywood stories,” Kurko writes.

The throat itself seems to perceive World War II Germany as, above all, a counterweight to communism.

“World War II was a war of two political ideologies and involved states that envied and hated the German people, such as the imperialist United States, which ultimately destroyed the British Empire along with Winston Churchill.”

Ministry of the Interior has requested opinions from the NRA in preparation for arms reform. It has also asked other arms organizations for similar statements.

The ministry has asked the NRA for an opinion at least in the fall of 2019 in connection with the arms reform.

“We used to see that association as one of the parties we can hear in such contexts,” says the police inspector at the Department of the Interior. Seppo Sivula.

According to Sivula, in recent years there have been no bills in which there has been a need to assess the suitability of the National Rifle Association NRA as a draftsman.

State Secretary, Ministry of the Interior Olli-Poika Parviainen says, for its part, that the ministry may need to follow the legal process of the association’s president. Parviainen has previously stated In an interview with the club in 2020 that some of the writings published on the NRA website are worrying.

“If this party receives a verdict, it should be obvious that the ministry will not ask for statements from this party,” Parviainen says.