Suspected criminal offenses Preliminary investigation into the assassination attempt on Pekka Katja was completed: The motive is suspected to be related to the victim’s political activities

Two men are still imprisoned.

Police has completed a preliminary investigation into the election of the Central Finns in Central Finland Pekka Katajaan attempted murder. Based on the preliminary investigation, the motive for the violence is related to Kataja’s political activities.

Two men are suspected of attempted murder. They deny the act.

“Our understanding of the motive for the act is made up of small pieces. In the preliminary investigation, we have come to the conclusion that the motive is related to, among other things, the separation of another suspect from the basic Finns, ”says the Criminal Commissioner of the Central Criminal Police. Jussi Luoto.

Another suspect, a local politician from Jyväskylä Teemu Torssonen was separated from basic Finns in 2019 by a decision of the party government. However, the police do not confirm which of the suspect’s separation from the party is related to the suspect’s motive.

HS has already published Torsson’s name during the pre-trial investigation due to his social status.

Juniper was the victim of a suspected murder attempt at his home in Jämsänkoski on 17 July. Two men are suspected of breaking into Kataja’s apartment and inflicting serious violence on him.

Juniper himself has reported that he was hit several times in the head with a hammer or hammer-like object. Police have not found the object used in the act.

After the violence, Kataja was taken to hospital in Tampere. Juniper has said he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a cerebral hemorrhage at the time.

Police characterize the victim’s injuries as life-threatening.

“Our view is that the act has been planned. It is based on the way the act was carried out, ”says Crime Commissioner Luoto.

Murder In addition to Teemu Torssonen, Jyväskylä City Councilor, a man born in 1979 is suspected of the company. They are still imprisoned.

In addition to the attempted murder, Torsso is also suspected of a serious firearms crime. He is suspected of hiding a few licensed firearms out of the reach of authorities in May last year. Police suspect that the motive for the act was fear of losing their weapons licenses.

An extreme right-wing influencer was also imprisoned during the pre-trial investigation, but he was released from criminal suspicion during the investigation.

During the preliminary investigation, the police have not been able to rule out the possibility that the violence against Juniper may involve other persons in addition to the two suspects.

“It is entirely possible that someone or some others have been involved in the crime in some way,” Luoto says.

The case now shifts to prosecution.