Suspected criminal offenses Pori and Turku smuggling suspicions do not lead to charges – Police suspected restaurants dispensed alcohol during last spring’s corona restrictions

The on-call restaurants had been ordered to close during suspicions of crime.

Last suspected cases of smuggling during the spring corona restrictions will not lead to prosecution.

Police started last spring preliminary investigations into two restaurants suspected of serving alcohol to people during corona restrictions. The restaurants had been ordered to close at the time, with the exception of staff restaurants and takeaway sales.

The restaurants were located in Pori and Turku. Prosecutors have now decided not to prosecute in both cases.

Porin in the case, police received notice of a possible drink at the City Pub on April 24th.

When a police patrol went to check on the situation, six people were staying inside the locked restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant was behind the counter. His wife and four other people sat at the table. Police found that there were a few glass mugs under the party’s table, one of which had beer left.

The owner of the restaurant said in the preliminary investigation that the restaurant had four loyal customers in addition to him and his spouse. They had come to greet the owner and his spouse, who were fetching mail from the restaurant.

Those present denied that the restaurant had sold alcohol. The owner’s spouse admitted to drinking one of the only beers present.

The case progressed from a police investigation to a prosecution as a suspected alcohol offense and stubbornness against the police.

Earlier in March, the prosecutor decided not to prosecute the Pori case for lack of evidence. He was the first to talk about it The People of Satakunta.

Turku case, the prosecutor decided not to prosecute as early as last August.

Turku Karaoke Bar The gambler was suspected of selling alcohol illegally on May Day weekend.

Police had at the time found that the restaurant’s front door was open. Music was playing indoors and the disco lights were flashing.

Police found three people inside the premises who had open drinks in their possession. There were opened beer bottles and one other bottle of alcohol on the tables.

According to the prosecutor, the police findings are not enough to prove that alcohol has been sold in the restaurant.

A representative of the restaurant present denied selling the alcohol. He said the restaurants had been renovated at the time. He and two other people had gone to the scene to see the spaces and therefore turned on the music and lights.