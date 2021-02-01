Suspected criminal offenses Police: Woman suspected of corona vaccine fraud in Virolahti is not known to have injected anyone

Police warn that there may be more scam attempts.

About the vaccine scam The woman suspected in Virolahti is not known to have given a fake vaccine to anyone, says the crime commissioner leading the investigation Mika Salminen About the police in Southeast Finland.

“It has been a bargaining situation. The case is being investigated as a fraud attempt, ”says Salminen.

If an attempt had been made to inject someone with a fake vaccine, the possible criminal title could be assault or attempted assault, according to Salminen.

Police on Sunday arrested a woman in Lappeenranta who is suspected of trading fake coroner vaccines door-to-door for 150 euros on Saturday in Virolahti. According to Salminen, the woman is not known to have managed to get the money.

According to Salminen, the police were aware on Monday of one of the parties involved in the case, a person who was the victim of a suspected crime. According to him, it appears that some of those who contacted the police have not themselves encountered a woman suspected of a crime.

Eastern Uusimaa Deputy Chief of Police Ari Karvonen warned Sunday’s messaging service On Twitterthat people in various parts of Finland have been trading door-to-door trade in fake coronavirus vaccines.

“I guess the target is the elderly. The coronary vaccine is not sold or sold, especially door-to-door, ”Karvonen tweeted.

Karvonen said on Monday that the police have so far received a few individual cases, mainly from Eastern Finland. The warning is in place, he said.

“The cases are limited to these few, but this is clearly a phenomenal type of thing. When it appears from one angle at a time, it spreads easily like white fire, ”says Karvonen.

According to Karvonen, the police should be notified if they encounter people trading in coronavirus vaccines.