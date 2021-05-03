Suspected criminal offenses Police transfer Ranta-aho’s fresh drug case to prosecutor: Suspected smuggling of drug and drug pills and attempt to bring large quantities of substances to Finland

According to the police, the group’s intention was to smuggle into Finland, among other things, 50–100 liters of amphetamine oil, a considerable amount of marijuana, 10,000 ecstasy tablets, 28 kilograms of MDMA and two kilograms of cocaine.

Police has completed a preliminary investigation in which Niko Ranta-ahoa and his suspected accomplices are suspected of drug smuggling and smuggling attempts. The suspected crimes have occurred between November 2020 and January 2021, police said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation itself began as early as July 2020, police say. According to the police, the league smuggled more than 70,000 drug-classified tablets from Slovakia to Finland and more than 22,000 ecstasy tablets from Spain to Finland in November 2020. The tablets came to Finland by mail and were seized by Customs.

Ecstasy was confiscated by the police in Vantaa. According to police, the substances were shipped from Spain with a set of rings and were inside one ring.

Police suspect the league also planned large-scale drug trafficking.

“The police suspect that the criminal group’s goal was to make at least 150 kilos of pure amphetamine from amphetamine oil in Finland. Firearms crimes have also been investigated in the preliminary investigation, ”the police say.

With regard to the smuggling of amphetamine oil, marijuana, ecstasy tablets, MDMA and cocaine to Finland and the manufacture of amphetamines, the crimes therefore remained companies.

“Drug smuggling was well prepared. For example, test shipments from Spain had been made, delivery addresses had been arranged and storage space had been leased from Finland for the receipt of consignments. Among other things, the necessary materials for the continuation of amphetamine were being procured, ”says the Criminal Prosecutor. Jari Räty About the Central Criminal Police in a press release.

Ranta-aho is suspected of both organizing the smuggling of the actual drug batches and the smuggling companies and preparing for the continuation of the amphetamine. A total of 21 people are suspected of involvement in crimes.

Helsinki in April, the district court sentenced Ranta-aho to 11 years in prison for, among other things, aggravated drug offenses in the so-called Katiska trial. According to the verdict, Ranta-aho and a former member of the leadership of the Cannonball motorcycle gang Janne Tranberg run a drug league, who brought in 2017–2019, nearly 200 kilograms of drugs, tens of thousands of drug pills and doping substances will enter the country.

The Central Criminal Police has conducted a recent preliminary investigation with Inland Finland, the Helsinki Police and Customs.