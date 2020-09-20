Suspected criminal offenses Police: The case of a woman who was missing and found dead at the table is being investigated as a homicide, the suspect has admitted death

A person suspected of the crime, who was arrested on Thursday, said in police interrogations that he had killed the woman.

Southwest Finland the police department is investigating the case of a woman reported missing and found dead in Pöytyya in Southwest Finland as a homicide, informed police on Sunday.

The person suspected of the crime was arrested on Thursday on the basis of police investigations. He has said in police interrogations that he killed the woman. He is presented for imprisonment in the District Court of Southwest Finland.

The criminal offense is currently murder, but it may still change as the investigation progresses. According to the police, no further information is provided about the conduct, the identity of the suspect or other details due to respect for the relatives of the victim. In addition, the preliminary investigation is still in its infancy.

In a press release published on Tuesday, the police of southwestern Finland asked for observations about a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing. Sunday’s press report said the woman had been found dead.