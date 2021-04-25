Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect the man left to drive the car intoxicated with a child on his ride in Kemi

Based on a breath test performed on the man, he is suspected of aggravated drunk driving.

Police suspects a middle-aged man driving a car heavily intoxicated with a child riding in the center of Kemi.

On Saturday, the police patrol received a notification from the emergency center that a middle-aged man had left a commercial property in the center of Kemi to drive a car while intoxicated, the police said in a statement.

The police patrol reached the car and the man from the yard of the detached house.

The man was taken to Kemi Police Prison.