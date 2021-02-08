Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect: The Kuopio night fire was a homicide attempt

The detached house, which caught fire at night, had two people inside, each of whom got out of the house.

Police suspects that the fire in Kuopio on the night between Sunday and Monday was intentionally ignited. Police suspect it was a homicide attempt, police said in a statement they sent Monday.

The emergency center was notified of a fire in a detached house along Kuopiontie at about one o’clock at night. There were two people in the house at the time, one of whom was the owner of the house.

Both got out of the house. However, they received injuries that required hospitalization. They are not in danger of death, according to police.

Police has initiated a preliminary investigation into the case and is investigating it as a suspected homicide attempt. The possible criminal name will be specified later during the preliminary investigation, the police say in a press release.

Police are also known to be a suspect. According to the press release, he himself was seriously injured and is in hospital. He did not live in the house, but felt both were there, police said in a statement.

It is not yet known when the police may possibly hear the suspect.