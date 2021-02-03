Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect: Primary school girls secretly photographed in a school shower in Southwest Finland

The police in south-western Finland are investigating the matter in a flagrant way by spreading an image of a child that violates sexual morality.

The actual Finnish school a staff member suspected of photographing elementary school-age girls in school showers on the phone, police said.

The filming is suspected to have taken place a few times a few years ago in a school in the region of Southwest Finland. In addition to a person who has been a member of the school staff and has been dismissed, one person outside the school is suspected.

All those involved have been reached, according to a police release, and the investigation has not raised any doubts that other potential victims may not be reached. The images are not known to have been forwarded.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating the matter outrageously by disseminating an image of a child that offends sexual immorality. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and the case will be transferred to prosecution during the spring. According to the press release, the case became apparent during the investigation of another criminal case.

Police say no further information is available.