Monday, January 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect nurse has stolen thousands of doses of strong painkillers from Women’s Clinic – Trapped

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A 35-year-old caregiver is suspected of a felony drug offense and theft.

Helsinki police suspect a 35-year-old person who worked as a caregiver of drug theft at the Women’s Clinic. Hus reported last week that a remarkably large drug theft had been uncovered from the Women’s Clinic. The perpetrator had been caught in the act.

Read more: A “significant” drug theft was revealed at the Husin Women’s Clinic

Police suspect the nurse of a felony drug offense and theft. Several ampoules of fentanyl and oxynorm had been found in the suspect’s possession and home. Both are very powerful painkillers.

“We suspect the caregiver has been taking medication regularly since last July. According to current estimates, thousands of ampoules of fentanyl and oxynorm have been exported, ”says Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Jari Nikonen in a police bulletin.

The nurse was arrested last Saturday.

.
#Suspected #criminal #offenses #Police #suspect #nurse #stolen #thousands #doses #strong #painkillers #Womens #Clinic #Trapped

See also  Boyfriend Britney Spears auditioned for a part in Sex and the city reboot, but didn't get it
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UAE faces epidemics and communicable diseases with artificial intelligence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.