Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect nurse has stolen thousands of doses of strong painkillers from Women’s Clinic – Trapped

A 35-year-old caregiver is suspected of a felony drug offense and theft.

Helsinki police suspect a 35-year-old person who worked as a caregiver of drug theft at the Women’s Clinic. Hus reported last week that a remarkably large drug theft had been uncovered from the Women’s Clinic. The perpetrator had been caught in the act.

Police suspect the nurse of a felony drug offense and theft. Several ampoules of fentanyl and oxynorm had been found in the suspect’s possession and home. Both are very powerful painkillers.

“We suspect the caregiver has been taking medication regularly since last July. According to current estimates, thousands of ampoules of fentanyl and oxynorm have been exported, ”says Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Jari Nikonen in a police bulletin.

The nurse was arrested last Saturday.