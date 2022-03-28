Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect mother of killing her school-age child and then herself in Helsinki’s Latokartano

Police suspect the mother has killed her child.

Helsinki police suspected the mother had killed her school-age child and subsequently committed suicide.

Police inspected a private apartment in Latokartano on Friday, March 25th. Two deceased were found in the apartment. No further details were provided at the weekend.

Now police estimate that no other people are involved in the case.

The child the suspect in the homicide is being investigated as murder and the woman’s death is being investigated as a cause of death investigation.

Police do not give details of the cause of death of the deceased or any other details about the events.