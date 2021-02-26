Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect: Millions of euros worth of professionally grown marijuana in Kotka and Posio

According to the police, the value of street drugs is about 3–4.3 million euros.

Police suspects that millions of euros worth of cannabis have been grown in Kotka and Posio between 2017 and 2020. A preliminary investigation into suspected serious drug offenses has been completed.

Prepare marijuana suspected of being spread on 150 to 214 pounds. According to the police, the value of street drugs is about 3–4.3 million euros.

Suspected criminals are suspected of earning a total of more than a million euros in marijuana. According to police, it was unclear during the preliminary investigation where the finished marijuana had been delivered.

“This is one of the largest cases of cannabis cultivation revealed, at least on the scale of South-East Finland,” says the director of investigation, the commissioner for crime Lari Rönkä.

About crimes eight people are suspected. Three of them are still imprisoned.

Some of the suspects, according to police, have a drug offense background, but not all. The suspects do not belong to any gangs.

According to the police, the cultivation of cannabis began in Kotka, south-eastern Finland, in 2017. The Kotka breeding plant is suspected of operating until October 2020, when the police revealed it.

During the preliminary investigation, it became clear that the operations had expanded in 2019 from Kotka to Posio in Lapland.

Both localities had their own kennels, which, according to police, were professionally built. According to the preliminary investigation, a property worth approximately EUR 45,000 had been acquired from Posio for growing marijuana.

The police characterize the activities as organized. Some of the suspects acquired property, according to police, some built nurseries, and some were hired to grow cannabis plants.

“The breeding activities have been so well organized that the breeding plants have been producing marijuana at a steady pace,” says Rönkä.

In the preliminary investigation 247 cannabis plants, more than ten kilograms of finished marijuana and growing systems worth an estimated € 80,000 were seized. Almost 150,000 euros in cash and a car worth about 30,000 euros, which according to the police had been obtained with the proceeds of crime, also ended up in seizure.

Several properties, vehicles and more than 300,000 euros in cash have also been ordered to be seized as collateral.

Criminal suspicions are now being transferred to prosecution.