Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect four men of murder – 44-year-old Lahti man died on motorcycle club premises in December

In Lahti a preliminary investigation into the suspected murder in December has been completed, the Central Criminal Police (CPC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The showdown and the suspected homicide took place on the premises of the motorcycle club.

According to the Krp, four men are suspected of murdering a 44-year-old Lahti man. Three of the suspects are in custody, according to police.

“The events have been driven by debt and settlement. At least some of the suspects have links to an organized criminal group, ”says the director of investigation, the commissioner for crime Jan Aarnisalo in the bulletin.

Police have previously said it was a violent showdown between the two groups.

In addition to the suspected murder, police say they have investigated firearms and drug offenses. The victim has also been suspected of aggravated injury and a serious firearms offense, but a preliminary investigation into these will be closed because police have died.