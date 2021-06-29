Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect: Companies rent apartments directly to foreign prostitutes on the most expensive streets in Helsinki – “Same cottages constantly with wallpaper”

According to the police, apartments have also been provided to prostitutes in Vantaa.

Helsinki police suspect three people of aggravated mating in connection with housing brokerage. According to the police, the mating took place in 2018–2020.

According to police suspicions, the apartments intended for short-term accommodation in the center of Helsinki and Vantaa have been deliberately rented mainly for the use of foreign prostitutes. In addition, a fourth person is considered to have provided housing in Turku.