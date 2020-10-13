Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect: A man killed another man by stabbing in Oulu

The suspect in the murder has been arrested. The victim and the suspect were on a business trip to Finland.

Male is suspected of killing another man in Maikkula, Oulu, the Oulu police say in a press release. Police received a report of a fight between two men in a private residence after 8pm on Saturday, October 10th.

Based on the information in the report, several police patrols went to the scene, the press release states. A lifeless victim with a blade injury to the body was found in the apartment.

The paramedic who arrived found the man who had been injured dead.

Asian two men were arrested from the apartment to find out. One of the detainees has been released and is no longer suspected of a crime. Police suspect the man still in custody has caused fatal injuries to the victim with a blade gun.

The case is being investigated as a suspected murder.

Crime The victim and the suspect in the crime are EU citizens who were on a business trip to Finland. Due to the incompleteness of the investigation, the police do not provide further information on the details or background of the act at this stage.

Police will present the suspect for arrest on Wednesday in the Oulu District Court.