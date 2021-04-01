Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect: A group of ten men beat a minor with a baseball bat in Pikku Huopalahti and stabbed an 18-year-old

Ten men, about 20 to 25 years old, who were suspected of the crime, were arrested on Wednesday for probable reasons as suspected of the crimes.

Helsinki police have nominated ten men between the ages of 20 and 25, all of whom are suspected of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. In addition, five of them are suspected of firearms offenses.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday for probable reasons as suspected criminals.

The emergency center received a notification on Saturday, March 27, according to which a large group of men are raging and disturbing Pikku Huopalahti, the police say in a press release. A moment later, it was reported to the emergency center that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed at the scene and a minor boy had been kicked and beaten with a baseball bat.

Three cars left the scene and were stopped by police on Mannerheimintie. Ten people born in the 1990s were arrested from the vehicles.

Police confiscated several baseball bats, two jungle knives, other steel weapons and a firearm from the car, says director of investigation, forensic inspector Jari Koski.

To the police it has emerged that a group of arrested men had left for movement on Vantaa on Saturday, where they had bought several baseball bats.

The men drove to Pikku Huopalahti, where, according to the preliminary investigation, about 10–15 men attacked a minor and an adult plaintiff.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the three friends of the minor plaintiff had escaped the situation, but he himself fell and the group caught him.

The suspects beat him with baseball bats, kicked him and stole his cell phone. At the same time, there was a previously mentioned second, adult plaintiff present, who was stabbed in the leg by the gang.

“It seems like it was a pre-arranged and planned act of violence where at least not all the actual targets were found. The goods found in the cars of the crime suspects give reason to suspect that the purpose of the trip was a more tedious plan than a spring drive. The minor owner was apparently beaten inadvertently or for certainty. It’s hard to imagine why a group of men in their twenties would otherwise beat a minor boy with baseball bats, ”says Koski, director of research.

Police in the press release, he was concerned that a number of young men had acquired various tools in advance to carry out the violence. In order to address similar situations, the police work closely with other authorities and organizations, for example. The preventive action of the police will play a significant role.

“It is also worrying that the parties involved in similar cases may not be in contact with the police on their own initiative. The reason for this may be, for example, distrust of the authorities, fear of revenge or the intention to avenge the matter itself, ”says Koski.