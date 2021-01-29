No Result
Suspected criminal offenses Police: Stabbing in front of Tripla shopping center on Thursday night being investigated as a suspected attempted murder

January 29, 2021
Police had received a report after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night of a suspected stabbing in which a young man had stabbed a middle-aged man.

Police expresses doubts that a man born in the 1990s has stabbed another man in the yard of the Tripla shopping center in Pasila, Helsinki, on Thursday 28 January. Police say they are investigating the matter as a suspected attempted murder.

Police had received a report of a suspected stabbing after 7.30pm on Thursday night in which a young man had been told that he had stabbed a middle-aged man. Several police patrols arrived at the scene.

The suspected victim had been at the Pasilansilla bus stop when he noticed three young men had started arguing in the yard, police said in a statement.

“The plaintiff decided to intervene in a dispute, in which case the suspect stabbed him in the left flank,” says the Director of Investigation, Commissioner Jari Friman in the bulletin.

Police caught the suspect on Teollisuuskatu. The man is also suspected of, among other things, violent opposition to official authority, drug offenses and theft.

