Suspected criminal offenses Police shot a man with a steel weapon in Tervo

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
The man received first aid and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police shot an aggressively behaving man in his apartment in Tervo, Northern Savonia, on Monday.

According to a police release, the man was armed with a blade gun, and the shooting took place in connection with the arrest. The man, born in the 1980s, received first aid and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into the incident in Tervo’s Ahvensalmi is at an early stage, so for example, criminal titles or exact information about the course of the events have not been reported so far.

