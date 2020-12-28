Suspected criminal offenses Police reported more about a homicide in Nokia on Christmas night, the victim was a man born in 1990

The homicide occurred in the condominium parking lot just before one night. The case is being investigated as murder.

In Pirkanmaa Nokia committed a homicide the night between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Inland Finland police say in a press release.

The homicide took place at 00.35–0.44 in the car park of the housing association near Lähdekorventie. The victim was a Nokia man born in 1990.

The method of committing the crime is not reported for investigative reasons. The case is being investigated as murder. The criminal title may change as the investigation progresses.

Police say they conducted investigations at the scene and inquired widely about the findings from residents of the area.

Police first reported Nokia’s homicide on the day of the killing but did not provide details of the case during that investigation to secure an early stage.

Police ask citizens for observations of the incident, persons who moved around the area at the time of the incident, voice observations, and other anomalous observations on the night of the incident. Tips can be sent by e-mail to [email protected] or by phone to 0295 445 317.