Suspected criminal offenses Police released a young couple found sleeping after a stolen van, Espoo’s series of events still a mystery

Police are not yet sure if the couple had stolen the car where they were found.

Western Uusimaa the police department provides more information about a special series of events on Christmas Day in which a man found a young couple sleeping in the trunk of his stolen van.

The couple were arrested, but have since been released. During the interrogations on the morning of Killing Day, the duo could hardly clarify the course of events, says the head of the investigation, the criminal case Jari Saarelainen.

“The van was kind of old and full of scrap and had been missing for less than a week. The owner had then, on his Christmas day walk, found a car near his home and a sleeping couple in the middle of the scrap, ”he says.

The islander clarifies the police’s previous tweet, according to which the man would have noticed the couple only after driving the car to the yard of his home.

“To our knowledge, the owner has not driven the car in such a way that the persons would have been on the ride.”

With the police so far there is no certainty as to whether the couple had stolen the car from which they were found. However, individuals are suspected of stealing a motor vehicle.

According to Saarelainen, the case will then proceed to prosecution.