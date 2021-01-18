Suspected criminal offenses Police preliminary investigation: A cyclist who died in Meilahti in September collided with a van at high speed

Police investigated the case under the criminal headings endangering traffic safety and committing the death penalty.

Helsinki police have completed a preliminary investigation into the crash that killed the cyclist in September.

A middle-aged man died on Friday, September 25, in a collision between a van and a bicycle at the intersection of Paciusuksenkatu and Meilahdentie in Meilahti, Helsinki.

The driver of a van coming from the direction of the Munkkiniemi bridge to Paciuksenkatu was turning right at the crossroads onto Meilahdentie. At the guardrail, the cyclist collided with the left bow of the van in the afternoon at about 2:40 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by police, the cyclist was driving at high speed along Zaidankatu on a protective road crossing Meilahdentie.

“The driver of a van is a middle-aged man. He was not intoxicated in the situation, ”says the investigating director of the crime commissioner Jouni Jokinen in a police bulletin.

The case was investigated with regard to the driver of a van, initially with the criminal titles of endangering road safety and aggravated death. The aggravated death penalty was mitigated to death during the preliminary investigation.

Next, the case will proceed to prosecution, which begins Monday, January 25th.

Paciuksenkatu and Meilahdentie are busy with traffic. At the intersection below the Skin and Allergy Hospital, both Paciuksenkatu and the parallel bike path under the long hill are located in a sloping area with traffic lights for both cars and light traffic.