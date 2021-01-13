No Result
Suspected criminal offenses Police: Opponent beat Juha Sipilla with his fists, the case is being investigated as a suspected beating

January 13, 2021
The investigation is at an early stage, and there is no information yet about the plannedness or motive of the act.

Helsinki police say they are investigating a suspected assault that took place last Thursday near the Parliament House on Arkadiankatu.

“According to current police information, the MP crossed the road when the opponent hit him with his fists. The investigation is at an early stage, and there is no information yet about the plannedness or motive of the act, ”says the Director of Investigations Juhani Vuorisalo in the bulletin.

Congressman Juha Sipilä (Central) said Tuesday that he was accessed on a sheltered road.

