Suspected criminal offenses Police: Man suspected of stabbing a previously unknown person in Meilahti

Police have apprehended the suspect.
With the police had to do on Sunday evening in Meilahti, Helsinki at 8.30 pm. Helsinki police say on Twitter that one person was stabbed. He has been admitted to hospital.
Police say the suspect struck an unknown person with a blade gun. Police have arrested the man suspected of the act.
Police say they searched for the suspect for about half an hour.
