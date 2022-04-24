Monday, April 25, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses Police: Man suspected of stabbing a previously unknown person in Meilahti

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
Police have apprehended the suspect.

With the police had to do on Sunday evening in Meilahti, Helsinki at 8.30 pm. Helsinki police say on Twitter that one person was stabbed. He has been admitted to hospital.

Police say the suspect struck an unknown person with a blade gun. Police have arrested the man suspected of the act.

Police say they searched for the suspect for about half an hour.

Recommended

