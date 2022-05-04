Suspected criminal offenses Police: Kulosaari’s suspected child abductor was armed, 9-year-old bound in the forest managed to escape

A 9-year-old child was abducted on April 22 in Kulosaari.

Helsinki the police inform about the progress of the investigation into the suspicion of child abduction in Kulosaari.

According to police, the boy has told police how the suspected kidnapping began and progressed.

According to a police release, the 54-year-old suspect threatened the boy with a gun and forced him into a car in Kulosaari. The child’s guardians received a blackmail message from the boy’s phone shortly after the abduction.

According to the police, the suspect drove to Sipoo. On the way, he stopped to tie the boy’s cable ties to the legroom of the car. The suspect also covered the boy’s face with a cloth and tape.

After arriving In Sipoo, the suspect left the boy in the woods. He tied the boy to a tree with cable ties. In addition, the boy’s legs were tied with cable ties and his face was still covered.

After the tying, the suspect left the scene. After being left alone, the boy was able to detach himself from the cable ties. He walked to a nearby road and met a bystander there.

Chief Investigator, Criminal Commissioner Marko Forssin according to the situation where the boy was put in the car, there are no eyewitnesses.

“The first sight of the boy is from Sipoo,” Forss says.

Suspect deny the act. According to police suspicion, the motive for the act would seem to be the pursuit of financial gain. Police suspect the man had planned the act in advance.

Police do not comment on how the suspect chose a 9-year-old boy as his target. The police therefore do not say in detail whether the suspect hijacked the boy or his guardians beforehand.

“We have found that they are not close to each other. We won’t open it further, but according to police, the suspect has planned to abduct the boy in advance, ”Forss says.

No other persons are suspected of the crime. No ransom was paid for the boy. According to Forss, the police do not tell in detail about the content of the blackmail message received by the guardians, for example, the amount required.

“We’re just saying the motive is suspected to have been an economic gain.”

Police requests observations of a station wagon gray Mercedes Benz car from the Eastern Helsinki and Sipoo area on 22 April from around 9 am to 3 pm.

Police are asking for observations of the suspect’s car.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a yellow “workman’s jacket,” which he probably changed to another jacket at some point. The police are also interested in the findings.

In addition, police are asking for clues from a boy in a stolen dark blue backpack.

Police are asking for observations of a stolen backpack.

All tips can be reported by e-mail to vakivaltavihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi or 046 922 4651. Whatsapp messages can also be sent to the number.