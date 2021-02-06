Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate violent crime in Tampere on Friday evening, four people arrested

Police have not yet specified what kind of crime it is. On Saturday morning, key interrogations were still in progress, Markku Laakso, Director of Investigation, said.

Police investigates a violent crime in Tampere late Friday night. Police have not yet specified what kind of crime it is.

Four people have been arrested and their involvement is being investigated. All detainees are of legal age.

Police received an alert for Männistönkuja in Lielahti, Tampere, just before eleven in the evening. Several police patrols were alerted at the scene.

In addition Ilta-Sanomat according to the spot police an armored vehicle, ambulances and a rescue helicopter. HS did not receive confirmation of the information from the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department or the Inland Finland Police.

Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Markku Laakso The Inland Finland Police Department did not comment on the events in detail on Saturday morning. Key interrogations were still pending in the morning.

The Valley did not comment on potential casualties or injuries. He also did not comment on Ilta-Sanomat and Aamulehti information from those present that there were shots in the area.

The valley said Saturday morning that the situation is over and police are continuing to investigate the matter.