Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate two suspected murders and attempted murder in Turku, several shots were fired at an apartment building in the morning

Two dead and one seriously injured were found at the scene.

Turku Two suspected homicides and one suspected homicide attempt took place in Perno on Saturday morning, the Southwest Finland Police Department says in a press release. The case is being investigated as murder and as one attempted murder.

Police received a report shortly after four in the morning about the shooting in an apartment building in Perno, Turku. According to initial data, several shots were fired at the scene.

Two dead and one seriously injured were found at the scene. First aid delivered the injured person to the hospital.

Police encountered a suspect, a man of about 30, from the stairwell of an apartment building. He was arrested on suspicion of deeds.

Both the victims and the suspected perpetrator are adults, the release says.

“The investigation is at an early stage, and at this stage the police are investigating the course of events,” the Criminal Commissioner on duty Mika Paaer says from the Southwest Finland Police Department.

The case will be reported further later when the police have received more information about what happened.

“Now there is peace in the investigation, because not much is known about the case yet,” the police in Southwest Finland are told to HS.